New drugs from GSK, Novartis et al will restore arthritic pain market

New drugs from GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, NicOx and Pain Therapeutics will restore the drug market for the treatment of arthritic pain following the highly-publicized withdrawals of Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) and Pfizer's Bextra (valdecoxib) due to cardiovascular safety concerns (Marketletters passim), says research and advisory group Decision Resources.

According to a new DR Pharmacor report entitled Arthritic Pain, the market for arthritic pain treatments will sustain extensive losses in 2005 followed by a 5% annual average decline through 2009. However, from 2009 to 2014, the market will rebound to approximately 6% annual growth due to the arrival of new therapies which will offer incremental improvements over currently-available drugs, it says.

These new therapies will include two COX-2 inhibitors, GlaxoSmithKline's GW-406381 and Novartis' Prexige (lumiracoxib), as well as NicOx' NO-naproxen (a COX-inhibiting nitric oxide donator) and Pain Therapeutics' oxycodone/naltrexone combination, OxyTrek. Factors driving the market rebound will include the premium pricing of these new therapies compared with current options, most of which will be available generically by the time the new drugs are launched.