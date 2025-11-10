New Eradication Data For Glaxo Wellcome's RBC Plus Biaxin

The combination of Glaxo Wellcome's ranitidine bismuth citrate (RBC) plus Abbott Laboratories' Biaxin (clarithromycin) can achieve Helicobacter pylori eradication rates of 94%, according to a study presented at a gastroenterology meeting in San Diego, USA, last week. H pylori is associated with gastritis and peptic ulcer disease.

Dr K D Bardhan from Rotherham District Hospital in the UK presented results of a trial of RBC, with and without clarithromycin, in patients with duodenal ulcer. In the study, RBC 400mg twice-daily for 28 days was compared with 400mg or 800mg RBC twice-daily plus clarithromycin 250mg four times daily for 14 days. The investigators looked for eradication of the organism at four weeks after treatment.

The ulcer healing rates with the three regimens were 83%, 89% and 93% respectively. At four weeks after treatment, H pylori was eradicated in 94% of the patients treated with RBC 400mg plus clarithromycin, according to the results of CLO-tests and urea breath tests. This was the best eradication rate achieved, and there was no additional benefit from the higher dose of RBC. Other studies presented in San Diego have shown that RBC has unusual cytoprotective properties, and can protect the gastric mucosa from damage by the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory indomethacin and ethanol.