NEW EU PARLIAMENT HEALTH REPORT

The European Parliament has started to examine a further report on health, following the European Commission's Communication on the framework for action in the field of public health, presented by Padraig Flynn at the end of 1993. As with the Parliament's 1993 report, the responsible committee is the Environment, Public Health and Consumer Affairs Committee, and the rapporteur is Ken Collins, its chairman.
Mr Collins presented a first draft document to the Committee in Brussels in late March. The proposal repeats its call for a concentration of health policy within the Commission; it wants the Commission "to review the current health competencies of its various directorate-generals so that, for example, one DG should be responsible for the development of policy guidelines on public health including the use of and access to medicinal products, and the free movement of health care professionals and exchange of developments in research."
Such a move has long been called for by the Parliament, and by many consumer and patient groups in Europe. So far, the move has been resisted by the pharmaceutical industry, since it is felt that it would tend to dilute the Commission's attention to industrial policy in favor of social and economic considerations. At present, separate Commission services deal with industrial policy, with research, with social affairs and with consumer affairs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze