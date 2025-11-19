NEW EU PARLIAMENT HEALTH REPORT

The European Parliament has started to examine a further report on health, following the European Commission's Communication on the framework for action in the field of public health, presented by Padraig Flynn at the end of 1993. As with the Parliament's 1993 report, the responsible committee is the Environment, Public Health and Consumer Affairs Committee, and the rapporteur is Ken Collins, its chairman.

Mr Collins presented a first draft document to the Committee in Brussels in late March. The proposal repeats its call for a concentration of health policy within the Commission; it wants the Commission "to review the current health competencies of its various directorate-generals so that, for example, one DG should be responsible for the development of policy guidelines on public health including the use of and access to medicinal products, and the free movement of health care professionals and exchange of developments in research."

Such a move has long been called for by the Parliament, and by many consumer and patient groups in Europe. So far, the move has been resisted by the pharmaceutical industry, since it is felt that it would tend to dilute the Commission's attention to industrial policy in favor of social and economic considerations. At present, separate Commission services deal with industrial policy, with research, with social affairs and with consumer affairs.