New Euro Clinical Research Unit

The Carlander Medical Center in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the few private hospitals in the country, and Focus Clinical Drug Development GmbH of Germany, have founded the Carlanderska Research Unit AB, which will be dedicated to pharmaceutical clinical research. The CMC has a long tradition and established reputation in medicine and clinical research, according to sources in Sweden.
Focus Clinical was formed in 1992 as the result of a management buy-out of the SmithKline Beecham Clinical Pharmacology Institute in Neuss, Germany, where the Institute was part of the clinical R&D group. Apart from its offices in Germany, the company has operations in Sweden, the UK and Austria, plus affiliates in the USA and Japan.
Focus will provide expertise in a number of areas including clinical pharmacology, Phase I, clinical pathology, Phase II-IV testing, development program design, data management and statistics.
