NEW EURO DRUG AGENCY: "NO DIRECT IMPACT ON PRICES"

The advent of the new European Agency for Evaluation of Medicines, which will become the new drug approval body for the European Union countries, is not expected to have a direct impact on pharmaceutical prices, according to the results of a survey by the Boston Consulting Group. However, the group's associate director, Olivier Tardy, says that in promoting the exchange of drugs within the EU, the agency will have an indirect impact in creating more homogeneous new drug prices.
The BCG study shows that price-fixing systems in the various EU countries up to now have led to significant price differences. Out of 10,000 products on the EU drug market, 20% showed a price difference of at least 1% to 5% between the highest and lowest in countries with the highest drug prices, while in EU countries with the lowest drug prices, some 43% of products showed disparities of between zero and 3%.
These differences should, in theory, have led to high imports from low drug price countries such as France into high drug price countries like Germany.
