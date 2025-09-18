New Faces For Pharma At The WHO

Michael Scholtz, the World Health Organization's newly-appointedexecutive director for health technology and drugs within the Sustained Health area (Marketletter August 10), joins from SmithKline Beecham Biologicals, where he was vice president and director, marketing operations.

In his new role, Dr Scholtz takes responsibility for: essential drugs; informatics; drug management and policy; vaccines and immunization; and health technology. "His experience in the private sector will add to the knowledge base of the WHO and help it deal effectively with the complex field of health technology, drug development and how to make new drugs available and affordable," according to a WHO statement.

Evidence And Information For Policy Also appointed to the Sustained Health area by the WHO's new Director-General, Gro Harlem Brundtland, is Julio Frenk, who becomes executive director for evidence and information for policy. At the time of his appointment, Dr Frenk was executive vice president and director of the Center for Health and the Economy of the Mexican Health Foundation. In his new role he is responsible for: analysis; research and assessment; epidemiology; classification; Health For All policy action coordination; health situation analysis and projections; the World Health report; the burden of disease and cost-effectiveness analysis; library and health literature services; publications; and health legislation.