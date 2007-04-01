NEW FDA conflict of interest rules "harmful"

The recent industry advisory by the US Food and Drug Administration, designed to ensure that conflicts of interest do not prejudice the workings of the federal agency, have been condemned as overzealous and harmful to the future of drug approvals in the USA.

Richard Epstein, a law professor at the University of Chicago, whose recent book "Overdose: how Excessive Regulation Stifles Pharmaceutical Innovation" broadly critical of the bureaucratic tendencies of the FDA, responded in the Wall Street Journal to the agency's proposal to ban contact from its advisory committees to any person with a $50,000 or more financial involvement in a drugmaker.

Mr Epstein said that the "common perception" that the FDA acts "too slowly" in removing allegedly dangerous drugs from the marketplace needs to be weighed against the greater problem of "drug lag." This results in many times more patients being denied access to drugs when they would be prepared to decide on the relative risk/benefit analysis themselves, in consultation with physicians. Even worse, Mr Epstein warns, the anti-industry bias of advisory committees will slow down FDA approval rates "still further."