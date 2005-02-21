New firm, Archimedes Pharma, is born

A new European specialty drug company, Archimedes Pharma, has been established, backed by global private equity group Warburg Pincus. Archimedes, to be based in Reading, UK, will build a European-focused, integrated company with its own sales and marketing operations in the major territories and will have a pipeline of late-stage and developmental projects to fuel its commercial operations, the firm states.

To drive the company in the medium term, Archimedes has completed its first acquisition, the nasal drug-delivery assets of West Pharmaceutical Services, through which it gains a development organization with proprietary technologies for nasal drug delivery and a number of products in development; the first of these could be ready for launch in 2008. Under the agreement, West has transferred substantially all its technology-related drug-delivery assets to Archimedes and will receive L7.1 million ($13.4 million) in cash and approximately 14% of the stock of the company. In addition, Warburg Pincus has invested $40.0 million in Archimedes to fund the development of products.