New firm Synthetic Genomics debuts

Synthetic Genomics, a new company that will develop and commercialize synthetic biology, was launched on June 29. The company will engineer modular "cassette-based" systems to execute specific functions using reprogrammed cells as bio-factories. Synthetic Genomics' initial focus will be on ethanol and hydrogen production. After leveraging enormous archives of genomic sequence data, the firm will integrate novel processes to design, build and test desired outputs from synthetic organisms.
According to Craig Venter, founder, chairman and chief executive of the firm, "rapid advances in high-throughput DNA sequencing and synthesis, as well as high performance computing and bioinformatics, now enable us to synthesize novel photosynthetic and metabolic pathways. Using diverse sets of genes, including those from over 300 fully-sequenced genomes, will allow our new company to develop synthetic organisms for specific industrial applications."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze