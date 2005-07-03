New firm Synthetic Genomics debuts

Synthetic Genomics, a new company that will develop and commercialize synthetic biology, was launched on June 29. The company will engineer modular "cassette-based" systems to execute specific functions using reprogrammed cells as bio-factories. Synthetic Genomics' initial focus will be on ethanol and hydrogen production. After leveraging enormous archives of genomic sequence data, the firm will integrate novel processes to design, build and test desired outputs from synthetic organisms.

According to Craig Venter, founder, chairman and chief executive of the firm, "rapid advances in high-throughput DNA sequencing and synthesis, as well as high performance computing and bioinformatics, now enable us to synthesize novel photosynthetic and metabolic pathways. Using diverse sets of genes, including those from over 300 fully-sequenced genomes, will allow our new company to develop synthetic organisms for specific industrial applications."