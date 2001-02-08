New Foradil formulation entering Phase III

Novartis has started Phase III trials in Europe for a new dry powderinhaler formulation of its long-acting beta agonist Foradil (formoterol), developed by UK firm SkyePharma, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The new formulation of the asthma treatment could generate annual sales as high as $600 million, notes the WSJ. US trials should start in the next few months, according to SkyePharma, which expects to earn a 10%-15% royalty on sales.