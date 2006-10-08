New form of Serono's Rebif shows promise

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono presented data from an ongoing two-year Phase IIIb trial showing that a new formulation of Rebif (interferon beta-1a) 44mcg given subcutaneously three times weekly for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis offers substantial improvement in tolerability and reduction in antibody formation observed at one year (48 weeks), compared with historical data from patients. Historical data for the currently-available formulation of Rebif is the EVIDENCE study.
The data were presented at a satellite symposium at the Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, in Madrid, Spain.
"These results are promising news for patients with multiple sclerosis," said Prof Per Soelberg Sorensen from the Danish MS Research Center, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, and an investigator of the trial. "If approved, the new formulation of Rebif potentially represents an improvement in the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis," he added.
