New French biotech fund established

The French Societe Generale Asset Management group and Amgen of the USA have set up a new biotechnology fund in France, entitled Sefti, with investment of 50.0 million euros ($61.4 million).
The intention is to aid the creation of new companies based on biotechnology and pharmaceutical discoveries made through French public-sector R&D. It is expected that approximately a dozen new firms will be set up, according to the fund's director, Beatrice Denys.
Still too few biotechnology drugs are being developed in France, says the domestic drug industry group, the LEEM, which notes that almost 60% of medicines emerging from biotechnology and related scientific development are US in origin. Denmark and Switzerland follow, each with 10%, leaving France in fourth place, it says.
