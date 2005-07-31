New French drug ban targets antibiotics

12 familiar medicines, sold in France for some time to treat throat conditions, are to be removed from the market from September 20, the health products safety agency, the Afssaps, has announced.

From that date, pharmacies will no longer be able to sell the products, which include Servier's Locabiotal (fusafungine), Boehringer Ingelheim's Lysopaine (bacitracine), Sanofi Aventis' Solutricine (tetracaine) and Pfizer's Oripivalone-Bacitracine (tixocortol pivalate and bacitracin). A number of other product bans are expected to follow shortly.