New French Framework Deals

French doctors and health fund organizations have signed two newframework agreements under the current health reform covering general practitioners and specialists.
The GP spending growth target is set at 1.5% (141 billion French francs [$24.60 billion]) and specialists at 1.1% (67.4 billion francs). The target for treatment fees and drug prescription reimbursement spending is raised to 1.36%, slightly higher than the government objective of 1.3%.
