New gene-therapy based cancer treatment shows promise in NCI study

A research group at the US National Cancer Institute has achieved promising results in the treatment of advanced melanoma using a new gene-therapy-based immunological approach. The study, which was published in the on-line edition of the journal Science on August 31, used genetic modification to confer tumor recognition to harvested T-lymphocytes which were then transferred back into the study participants, two of whom experienced sustained tumor regression.

Genetically-engineered self-lymphocytes

The NCI team, led by Steven Rosenberg, harvested autologous white-blood cells from 17 patients suffering late-stage metastatic melanoma. The cells were then screened to isolate those that most aggressively killed tumors; these were then multiplied prior to their infection with an engineered retrovirus. Infection led to the insertion of genes encoding tumor-targeting T cell receptors into the genomes of the cultured lymphocytes, which were then able to express these proteins.