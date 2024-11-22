New German Health Policy Call

Dieter Thomae, health spokesman for the German Liberal Party, the FDP, has called for the extent of out-patient medical expansion and the level of medical fees, together with the employers' health insurance contributions to be legally determined. He said patient charges and budgeted spending limits will not be sufficient to resolve the future problems of the health funds.
