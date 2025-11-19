New German Law On Hospital Spending

Health spending by German industrial funds grew three times as fast as income in January-September 1995. in western germany, spending rose 5% per member against a rise of only 1.5% in basic wage rates, with hospital spending (which accounts for two-thirds of fund spending) up 6.5% and drug spending up 7%. In the east, drug spending rose 10%, with hospital spending up 15%.

Health Minister Horst Seehofer has announced that fund spending on hospital care will be restricted by law from 1996, and from 1997 it will be negotiated state-by-state by the funds and hospital organizations. Some states already say they will not take over some of the changes.

meantime, sales by the eastern German drug industry are so limited that a new product guide has been produced for eastern doctors and hospitals by the BVS, the successor to the Treuhand privatization agency. The guide aims to create a market for eastern drugmakers and make them more aware of the need for promotion.