Pharmaceutical expenditures in the German health service are reportedly surging out of control once again, and the federation of industrial health funds, the BKK, now estimates that the rise for 2005 will be 19%, compared with an early-year forecast of 5.8%.
However, Wolfgang Schmeinck, head of the BKK, says the sharply-rising trend will not mean the average health fund member contribution, currently around 14.2%, increasing this year.
Last year, German public-sector health funds spent 21.0 billion euros ($26.01 billion) on pharmaceuticals, and the BKK calculations point to a figure of nearly 25.0 billion euros for this year, although the extra charges which patients will have to pay are set to remain steady at around 2.40 billion euros.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
