New Governor to Australian State is pharma director

The new Governor of the Australian State of Victoria is David de Kretser, a director of the local drugmaker Marshall Edwards. The company, which licenses phenoxodiol from USA-based Novogen, has appointed Bryan Williams, the New Zealand-born director of the Monash Institute of medical Research in Melbourne, Australia to replace Prof de Kretser.
