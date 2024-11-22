New Guidelines For Malaysia Drug Industry

Malaysia's National Pharmaceutical Control Bureau has announced the availability of two new documents relating to the pharmaceutical industry. These are:
Malaysian Guidelines for Storage Practice (GSP):
The GSP guidelines emphasize the need for proper storage management procedures which directly affect the quality of product. This inevitably involves the management of personnel, premises and facilities as well as documentary procedures.
