New hologram can hit fake drug dealers

Existing hologram technology is inadequate to protect patients from counterfeit drugs, according to Cynthia Larbey, chief executive of a spin-off firm from the UK's Cambridge University. Instead of waiting for radio-frequency identification (RFID), security tagging for drugs (Marketletters passim), she argues, firms should consider Smart Holograms products.
"In our hologram product, we use a variety of polymers between layers of film which are tuned to react to different stimuli," Ms Larbey told the Drugresearcher.com, an on-line news service. She added that the polymers swell as a result of the stimuli and reflect light differently, which provides a visual confirmation. The problem with existing holograms is that the inspector needs to be familiar with the product and simple human errors are relatively easy to make.
Smart Holograms claims that its products will not be forgeable for "a good few years," by which time, the firm hopes, second-generation products will take over. The extra cost of smart holograms may be a deterrent for some drug firms, however, the UK group claims that it is in contact with pharmaceutical majors who are particularly concerned about the security of distribution channels in the Middle East and other parts of Asia.
