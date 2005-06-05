New indication for AstraZeneca's Merrem

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's antibiotic Merrem IV (meropenem for injection) for the treatment of adults and children with complicated skin and skin structure infections.
The agent is currently indicated and approved for use in the USA as a monotherapy for intra-abdominal infections and bacterial meningitis.
The decision to expands the drug's indication is based on results from one of the largest studies ever conducted in hospitalized patients with cSSSI, which demonstrated that 500mg of Merrem, intravenously administered every eight hours, is a well-tolerated and effective treatment for patients with the condition, including the elderly and those with diabetes mellitus.
