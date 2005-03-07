New indication for ImmuneRegen's Homspera

Arizona, USA-based R&D biotechnology firm ImmuneRegen Biosciences has reported positive results from an animal study of its drug candidate, Homspera (modified substance P), in the treatment of airway hyperactivity.

The study used a population of mice divided into cigar- or cigarette-smoking groups and half of each received a daily aerosol treatment of Homspera. Pulmonary function tests established an increase in inspiratory dynamic lung compliance, suggesting that Homspera can attenuate the development of airway hyper-reactivity after exposure to either cigarette or cigar smoke. The company will continue to investigate whether Homespera could be used to attenuate an asthma attack caused as a result of noxious stimulation.

"After completing the study, we are very enthusiastic about the results," said Michael Wilhelm, chief executive of ImmuneRegen. "This first research study and its corresponding results show great potential for Homspera as a treatment for asthma. Although asthma is not currently the company's focus, we are excited about adding it to our pipeline."