Wednesday 19 November 2025

New indication for Salix' balsalazide?

4 September 2005

The USA's Salix Pharmaceuticals says that study data published in the latest issue of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology-Biology-Physics suggest that its drug Colazal (balsalazide disodium) may have the potential to prevent or reduce the symptoms of radiation-induced proctosigmoiditis in patients undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer.

The agent is already approved for ulcerative colitis and was launched in this indication in the USA in 2001. In the double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial, patients with prostate cancer were given three 750mg capsules of the drug, or matching placebo, twice-daily throughout their entire course of radiotherapy.

The incidence and severity of proctitis, the most troublesome toxicity in this patient group, was decreased more than half compared to patients on placebo, according to standardized US National Cancer Institute criteria. Diarrhea, dysuria and fatigue were also reduced and the study authors conclude that balsalazide disodium offers significant potential to prevent or reduce symptoms of radiation-induced proctosigmoiditis in patients receiving radiation therapy for pelvic cancers. In mid-afternoon trading on the day of the announcement, August 25, the firm's share price inched up 1.23% to $20.56.

