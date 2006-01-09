New indications in Japan for S-P drugs

In Japan, Schering-Plough has received marketing approval for an additional indication for Peg-Intron (peginterferon alfa-2b powder for injection) in combination with Rebetol (ribavirin) - for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in adult patients other than those with genotype 1 virus and high viral load.

The expanded use represents around 40% of the patient population in Japan, where this combination was cleared in October 2004 for treating patients with genotype 1 virus and high viral load.