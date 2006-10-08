New indications OKed for Genzyme's Synvisc

USA-based Genzyme has received European Union approval to expand the CE mark labeling for Synvisc (hylan G-F 20) to include treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the ankle and shoulder. Clearance of this new label will broaden the use of Synvisc beyond its established use in knee and hip OA patients. Synvisc has been shown in European clinical trials to provide up to twelve months of pain relief in knee OA, the firm said.

The approval of Synvisc in the ankle and shoulder follows clinical studies that were conducted in Europe in these two joints, and the filing of data from these trials. The studies were prospective, multicenter, open investigations that took place in several countries throughout Europe. Both studies found treatment with one or two injections of Synvisc to be well-tolerated, and data show that Synvisc significantly decreases pain due to OA in the ankle and shoulder, noted Genzyme.