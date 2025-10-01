Wednesday 1 October 2025

New Insights Into Alcohol Abuse

21 April 1996

Alcohol kills five times as many people as all illicit drugs combined, and ranks second only behind tobacco in terms of drug-related deaths. This was one disturbing statistic reported at a recent American Medical Association conference called Alcoholism, the Next Steps In Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention.

Alcohol abuse contributes to the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans each year, with a cost of millions of dollars in lost productivity and medical care. David Lewis, professor of medicine and community health at Brown University in Providence, USA, called for routine screening by primary care physicians to improve diagnosis and treatment rates.

Prof Lewis told the conference that managed care has created a more cost-conscious environment and that these interventions are cost-effective. "Alcohol interacts with so many prescription drugs - physicians need to know if somebody is a heavy drinker simply to deliver primary care," he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze