New Insights Into Alcohol Abuse

Alcohol kills five times as many people as all illicit drugs combined, and ranks second only behind tobacco in terms of drug-related deaths. This was one disturbing statistic reported at a recent American Medical Association conference called Alcoholism, the Next Steps In Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention.
Alcohol abuse contributes to the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans each year, with a cost of millions of dollars in lost productivity and medical care. David Lewis, professor of medicine and community health at Brown University in Providence, USA, called for routine screening by primary care physicians to improve diagnosis and treatment rates.
Prof Lewis told the conference that managed care has created a more cost-conscious environment and that these interventions are cost-effective. "Alcohol interacts with so many prescription drugs - physicians need to know if somebody is a heavy drinker simply to deliver primary care," he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze