New Japanese NDAs Filed

- Shionogi has filed New Drug Applications in Japan for Rinderon-DS (betamethasone dipropionate/sisomicin cream; licensed from Schering-Plough) and Flumax (S-1108), a cephem antibiotic.
- Fujisawa has filed an NDA for Urocut (vamicamide; formerly FK-176) for urinary incontinence.
- Tanabe has filed an NDA for Proscope (iopromide), a non-ionic contrast medium codeveloped with Nihon Schering.
