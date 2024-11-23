New Japanese NDAs Filed

- Shionogi has filed New Drug Applications in Japan for Rinderon-DS (betamethasone dipropionate/sisomicin cream; licensed from Schering-Plough) and Flumax (S-1108), a cephem antibiotic.

- Fujisawa has filed an NDA for Urocut (vamicamide; formerly FK-176) for urinary incontinence.

- Tanabe has filed an NDA for Proscope (iopromide), a non-ionic contrast medium codeveloped with Nihon Schering.