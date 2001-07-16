New lupus drug launched in China

Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceuticals has developed and launched a new oraldrug for the treatment of lupus erythematosus composed of hydroxychloroquine sulfate, reports Chinese Medical News.
The firm says that clinical trials have shown the drug to have anti-inflammatory effects and it may inhibit the formation of antibodies. The overall effective rate in discoid LE, systemic LE and subacute cutaneous LE are 76.7%, 78.6% and 82.4% respectively. The effective rate for sun rash was 82.6%.
