New lupus drug launched in China

Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceuticals has developed and launched a new oraldrug for the treatment of lupus erythematosus composed of hydroxychloroquine sulfate, reports Chinese Medical News.

The firm says that clinical trials have shown the drug to have anti-inflammatory effects and it may inhibit the formation of antibodies. The overall effective rate in discoid LE, systemic LE and subacute cutaneous LE are 76.7%, 78.6% and 82.4% respectively. The effective rate for sun rash was 82.6%.