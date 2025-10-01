New Malaysian Drug Registration Procedures

Malaysia's Drug Control Authority, in line with the rapid growth of the country's pharmaceutical industry and the increasing number of applications for registration, has reviewed its registration procedure. As a result, the new Abridged Evaluation of products not containing scheduled poisons was introduced this year.
According to the DCA's newsletter, the new procedure applies to specific groups of over-the-counter products which are for external use, traditional medicines and food supplements. Less data is required and the evaluation process has been simplified. The applications are only required to undergo stages one and three of the registration process.
However, manufacturers are obliged to comply with the established standards of Good Manufacturing Practice, and immediately after a product is registered with the DCA it will be sampled and tested. The quality, safety and efficacy of registered products will be monitored continually through the post-registration market surveillance program.
