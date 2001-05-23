New manufacturing capacity for Medarex antibodies

Medarex has opened a new facility in New Jersey, USA, to house itsantibody R&D laboratories. The company says that the increased manufacturing capabilities will provide sufficient antibody supplies for clinical trials and future commercialization of products for the company and its partners, and should also allow it to avoid the bottleneck that other companies may face in large-scale monoclonal antibody manufacturing.
