New mid-level drugs "spend $71M to launch"

Mid-level drug brands (ie, those slated to peak at annual sales under $1.0 billion but over $500 million) invest $71.0 million on average in marketing between Phase III trials and the first year on the market, reports Cutting Edge Information.

The largest mid-level drugs will have shot at blockbuster status ($1.0 billion annual sales) but most fall well shy, says the study, adding that, while they are important revenue drivers and more significant than niche products, they occupy a middle ground that demands careful resource management.