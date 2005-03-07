New mid-level drugs "spend $71M to launch"

Mid-level drug brands (ie, those slated to peak at annual sales under $1.0 billion but over $500 million) invest $71.0 million on average in marketing between Phase III trials and the first year on the market, reports Cutting Edge Information.
The largest mid-level drugs will have shot at blockbuster status ($1.0 billion annual sales) but most fall well shy, says the study, adding that, while they are important revenue drivers and more significant than niche products, they occupy a middle ground that demands careful resource management.
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