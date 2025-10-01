New Neuroscience Firm In UK

A new neuroscience company, Cerebrus, has been established in the UK by a group of experienced drug discovery and research managers. Colin Dourish, who was formerly director of neuropharmacology at Wyeth, and Chris Evans, a biotechnologist and entrepreneur, lead the group and have the support of Schroder Ventures, one of the UK's first life sciences venture capital firms in a L2.5 million ($3.8 million) first round of financing.

Cerebrus claims to be the only UK-based firm to specialize in the provision of a broad range of central nervous system biological screening models to pharmaceutical companies. The firm will also undertake its own drug discovery activity to identify novel compounds for the treatment of CNS disorders. It plans to conduct clinical development of drug candidates with partners in the pharmaceutical industry.