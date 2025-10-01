New New UK Pharma Consulting Agency

Three UK health care industry research analysts have formed Praxis Research and Consulting. Caroline Wilson, formerly managing director of Taylor Nelson AGB Healthcare, has joined Martin Schlaeppi and David Cotterell, previously senior business analysts at Glaxo Wellcome's international headquarters.
Praxis will provide a new approach to pharmaceutical consultancy, according to the group, using marketing research and analysis to provide a framework within which commercial and development decisions can be made. The directors claim extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and to offer a multidisciplinary approach. Praxis is located at Joshua House, 61 London Road, Staines, Middx TW18 4BN.
