New Novartis share repurchase plan

Swiss drug major Novartis is to propose a new share repurchase program for up to 4.00 billion Swiss francs ($3.36 billion) to shareholders at the firm's next annual general meeting on March 1.

In addition, shareholders will be asked to approve the cancellation of around 38 million shares repurchase in 2004. If the proposal is approved, the company's share capital will be reduced 19.02 billion francs to 1,369.59 billion francs.