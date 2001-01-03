New offices for EFPIA from end-Jan

At the end of January, the European Federation of PharmaceuticalIndustries and Associations is moving to new offices in Brussels, Belgium.

The Federation's new address will be: Leopold Plaza building (fifth to sixth floors), rue du Trone 108, B-1050 Brussels, Belgium. Phone: +32 (0)2 626 2555; fax: +32 (0)2 626 25 66. The EFPIA's web site is: www.efpia.org.