New Over-The-Counter League From IMS

Emphasizing the diverse nature of the self-medication marketplace and the strength of local companies, IMS SelfMedication International has launched a new league table of the top 20 over-the-counter pharmaceutical companies. The worldwide ranking is as follows:

------------------------------------- Johnson & Johnson 1 American Home Products 2 SmithKline Beecham 3 Warner-Lambert Consumer 4 Bayer 5 Procter & Gamble 6 Taisho 7 Ciba Consumer Care 8 Bristol-Myers Squibb 9 Roche 10 Rhone-Poulenc Rorer 11 Takeda 12 Boehringer Ingelheim 13 Schering-Plough 14 Sandoz 15 SS Pharmaceuticals 16 Pfizer 17 Pharmacia & Upjohn 18 Merck & Co 19 Klosterfrau 20 -------------------------------------

Johnson & Johnson, together with the sales from the joint venture with Merck & Co in Europe, leads the wordwide Top 20, ahead of AHP and SB. Warner-Lambert Consumer includes the self-medication products of both W-L and Glaxo Wellcome, and is in fourth position, ahead of Bayer's OTC business.