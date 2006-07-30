New paradigms in Alzheimer's disease therapy presented at ICAD 2006

Between July 15-20, over 5,000 researchers gathered in the Spanish capital Madrid to share and discuss groundbreaking information on the etiology, pathology and treatment of Alzheimer's, the common degenerative brain disease, estimated to affect more than 15 million people worldwide.
Some of the biggest news heard at the 10th International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders (ICAD), came from Swiss drug major Novartis, which reported strong data on its Exelon patch (rivastigmine transdermal patch), the first skin-adhesive product for AD, which suggests it may provide "a promising new treatment approach."
According to the Basle-headquartered group, data from the six-month IDEAL trial of 1,195 patients with AD showed that the patch provided benefits across a range of symptoms and the target dose was well-tolerated.
