New Periostat formulation cleared in USA

CollaGenex Pharmaceuticals has been granted approval in the USA tomarket a new tablet formulation of its Periostat (doxycycline hyclate) for the treatment of periodontitis in adults. The tablet form improves upon CollaGenex' original capsule formulation of the drug, as it is smaller and easier to swallow, said the firm. Meanwhile, the company has signed an agreement with Pharma Med, granting the latter exclusive marketing rights to the product in the Middle East.