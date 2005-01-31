New Ph I/II results for ADVR AIDS drug

New York, USA-based Advanced Viral Research has presented final results of its Phase I/II clinical trial of AVR118 in patients with AIDS at the 2005 Annual Assembly of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association in New Orleans, USA.
The presentation showed the results of a Phase I/II clinical trial conducted in Israel at the Kaplan Medical Center. A total of 30 cachectic patients with AIDS wasting were enrolled in the trial. Three groups of 10 patients each received AVR118 subcutaneously at a dose of 0.4, 2.0 or 4.0ml/day for 28 days (six days/week).
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