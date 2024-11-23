New Pharma Firm For Vietnam

B Braun Hanoi Pharmaceuticals has been established in Hanoi, theVietnamese capital. This is a joint venture set up by Hanoi Pharmaceutical Factory and B Braun Pharmaceutical Industries Sdn Bhd of Penang, Malaysia, reports the Vietnam News.
With a registered capital of $5.8 million, the JV will produce a wide range of pharmaceuticals, particularly infusions and sutures, as well as medical equipment. The first products are set to hit the market in September.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze