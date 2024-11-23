New Pharma Firm For Vietnam

B Braun Hanoi Pharmaceuticals has been established in Hanoi, theVietnamese capital. This is a joint venture set up by Hanoi Pharmaceutical Factory and B Braun Pharmaceutical Industries Sdn Bhd of Penang, Malaysia, reports the Vietnam News.

With a registered capital of $5.8 million, the JV will produce a wide range of pharmaceuticals, particularly infusions and sutures, as well as medical equipment. The first products are set to hit the market in September.