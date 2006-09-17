New pharma group, INFARMA, for Poland

With a view to meeting the needs of the innovative sector of the Polish pharmaceutical industry, drugmakers forming the Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Companies' Representatives (SPIFF) have set up INFARMA - the Employers' Union of Innovative Pharmaceutical Companies.

The SPIFF was liquidated and the Employers' Union established to take advantage of the latter's more extensive legal powers. In Poland, unlike associations, employers' unions are officially entitled to submit opinions concerning legal acts drafted by the government administration. Employers' unions also participate in the process of adjusting legislative proposals (in the course of social consultations). Through INFARMA, drugmakers are provided with the possibility to make official statements on proposed legal solutions which significantly impact their operations. Therefore, the Employers' Union has more opportunities to present its professionally-grounded opinions.

INFARMA says it addresses itself to "the promotion of activities aimed at developing systemic solutions in health care, particularly in the area of drug reimbursement and registration." As a result of these, Polish patients should be provided with access to the best and most modern therapies available. Activities of the Union will be focused on supporting legal and systemic solutions beneficial to both patients and the state treasury, and allowing for the development of the innovative pharmaceutical industry in Poland.