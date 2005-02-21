New pharma policy call from Italy's Rx agency

Italy's drug agency, the AIFA, has held out an olive branch to the pharmaceutical industry, saying the time is right for all stakeholders to agree on a new pharmaceutical policy.
While it has been a testing time for both domestic and multinational companies operating in Italy, with many complaining about a string of severe price cuts over the last few years, AIFA director general Nello Martini has said conditions are now favorable for the authorities to substitute a policy of cost-containment with a "shared project of cooperation." There has been a substantial re-financing of the national health budget as well as a lifting of the ceiling limit on pharmaceutical expenditure, he said, adding: "this means that, at the end of this year, there is unlikely to be a difference between planned expenditure and actual expenditure."
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