New pharma policy promised in India

India's pharmaceutical industry has been promised a new policy that would include tax breaks to boost domestic producers by Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He also told a conference in New Delhi that he expects the country's drug industry to expand to $20.0-$25.0 billion in the next five years, from $5.13 billion in 2005, and that there would be tax incentives to support R&D, reports Reuters.
The draft policy, which is currently being reviewed by the Ministry with industry representatives, would see the income equivalent of a company's current annual research bill exempt from tax until 2007 of 150% rise to 200% until 2015, given certain criteria.
