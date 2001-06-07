New pharmaceutical plant for Romania

Medochemie Romania, a subsidiary of Medochemie of Cyprus, is to invest$10 million to build a drug plant in Bucharest-Pipera on a 17,000 square-meter site. Rasvan Baltag, the company's manager, said the project would be completed over the next two years, making Romania a major export center for Medochemie.

The Romanian subsidiary was set up in 1995 and posted sales of $2 million last year. First-quarter 2001 revenues reached $700,000 and sales for the year are expected to be $3 million.