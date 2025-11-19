NEW PHARMACY MOVES IN INDONESIA

Indonesia has unveiled a series of reform measures for the country's pharmaceutical industry, highlighting improvements in efficiency, competitiveness and product availability.

Imports of finished drug products by manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacies are now permitted, and duties on pharmaceutical raw materials have been reduced. Cross-production contracts among drug manufacturers are now permitted, to encourage more efficient use of capacity. Also, pharmacies may now engage in the sale of non-pharmaceutical goods to help improve their profitability and encourage reductions in domestic consumer prices.