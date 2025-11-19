New Phase II Data On Merck & Co's Crixivan

Merck & Co's protease inhibitor Crixivan (indinavir) can reduce viral load by 99%, compared to 40% with Glaxo Wellcome's zidovudine, according to a 73-patient, Phase II study (protocol 019) presented at the 5th European Conference on Clinical Aspects and Treatment of HIV Disease in Denmark.
20% of patients who took indinavir alone, and 40% of patients who took a combination of indinavir and zidovudine, had virus levels below the assay's limit of detection after six months of therapy, said the researchers, who note that further studies are underway to see if the drug can help reduce opportunistic infections and extend life.
In addition, patients on indinavir saw their CD4 lymphocyte counts increased by a median of 75 cells/mm3, which was sustained for the six months of the study. Approximately 40% of those who took indinavir alone, and 75% of patients who received both drugs, had CD4 increases of at least 50 cells/mm3, compared to less than 20% of patients on zidovudine monotherapy. The dose of indinavir used in the study was 600mg qid, while that of zidovudine was 200mg tid.
