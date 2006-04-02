New plant-based pharma firm, SoluCel, sets up in Europe

Scientists from the Netherlands-based Flanders Interuniversity Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) and Gent University, together with VTT Technical Research Center of Finland, have developed technology to increase the production of pharmaceuticals in plant cells. The technology forms the foundation of a new company, called SoluCel, which is based in Espoo, Finland.

In a press statement, it is pointed out that plants are by far the most important source of vital substances and a great many pharmaceutical products come from them. It notes that 25% of today's pharmaceuticals are vegetal and, in total, they account for a worldwide turnover of 33.0 billion euros ($40.18 billion). However, as plants are relatively slow producers, the making of pharmaceuticals is not straightforward. The technology of the Flemish-Finnish team increases production of secondary metabolites, so offers the chance of producing new secondary metabolites. SoluCel aims to bring this technology to market.