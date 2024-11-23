New Plant For Pharmex Rom

Pharmex Rom of Romania, a unit of Biomin Therapeutic Corp, has started construction of a new plant in Bucharest, Romania. The new facility will be 18,000 square foot in size and is expected to be fully operational by the end of August.
The plant will be used to produce liquids, tablets and capsules and will allow Pharmex Rom to quadruple its capacity in operations and sales in the next twelve months, according to local reports.
