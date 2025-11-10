New Player To Enter UK Pharma Arena?

Black & Edgington, a company which currently supplies temporary structures for events such as the Wimbledon tennis championships and Henley Regatta, is on the verge of a transformation into a pharmaceutical company. The instigator of this metamorphosis is the company's chairman, Ian Gowrie Smith, creator of Medirace and former managing director of Medeva.

Mr Gowrie Smith says "a full review of the group's main existing operating subsidiary indicates little opportunity for future growth or indeed profit. To this end, the group is actively engaged in a wide range of discussions which should soon lead to a proposal to shareholders to change the nature of the group's business from temporary structures to pharmaceuticals and to seek a full (stock market) listing for the group."

B&E has already been granted an option to acquire the development and licence agreements for certain drugs being developed by the Swiss company Jago Pharma. It will exercise this option, it says, with any proposal to change the nature of the group's business.